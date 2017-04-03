Clifton man faces charges after allegedly dumping body in vacant lot and driving off in victim’s vehicle

A man from Clifton has been arrested after dumping another man's body in a vacant lot and driving off in his vehicle.

Clifton man faces charges after allegedly dumping body

Clifton man faces charges after allegedly dumping body in vacant lot and driving off in victim's vehicle

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

PATERSON - A man from Clifton has been arrested after dumping another man's body in a vacant lot and driving off in his vehicle.

According to police, Micheal Rzucidlo, 40, faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful disposal of human remains.

Officials received a call about an injured man lying in a lot on Chamberlain Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined he died elsewhere, and his body had been dumped in the lot.

An autopsy revealed he died of natural causes.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Arrest made in connection with hit-and-run in North 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen
New Jersey woman dies after apparently choking during 2 NJ woman dies after choking during pancake-eating contest
Drawing found at Kearny High School to prompt 3 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence
A run-down section of Long Branch is finally 4 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch
Witnesses say that a body was removed from 5 Witnesses: Body removed from 2-family Linden home

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE