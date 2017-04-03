PATERSON - A man from Clifton has been arrested after dumping another man's body in a vacant lot and driving off in his vehicle.

According to police, Micheal Rzucidlo, 40, faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful disposal of human remains.

Officials received a call about an injured man lying in a lot on Chamberlain Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined he died elsewhere, and his body had been dumped in the lot.

An autopsy revealed he died of natural causes.