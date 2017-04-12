You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CLIFTON - A popular Passaic County nightclub may be forced to close its doors after city officials voted to revoke the club’s entertainment license.

Clifton resident Teresa Pivirotto says that her normally quiet neighborhood is not-so-wholesome on the weekends thanks to Bliss Longue. She says that there is a lot of traffic, vandalism, loud noises and rowdy crowds.

“They almost [had] a riot,” she says. “They had to call police.”

Buco Ristorante shares a property with Bliss Lounge along Allwood Road. General manager Frank Bucco Jr. says that his business has suffered because his customers fear for their safety.

“We have their customers looting in our hallway... We've found women changing behind our restaurant,” Bucco says. “There was a gun found a couple of weeks ago.”

Clifton city officials voted Tuesday night to revoke the license, which means that they are prohibited from hosting any entertainment events, such as live musical acts.

The club has been operating under a probationary permit since September 2016 after a teen night event got out of control. And a crowd of club goers caused a large scene last month when the club closed early for Daylight Saving Time.

Pivirotto says she hopes the club and the neighborhood can one day co-exist.

“I think it’s wonderful to have a place for young people to go, but it has to be done orderly,” she says.

The club is still open, just without the entertainment license.

News 12 New Jersey reached out to the owners of Bliss Lounge for comment, but did not immediately hear back.