Clarence Williams, Gerry Thomas plead not guilty in Paterson burning car deaths

The two men charged in connection with the deaths of two men found in a burning car in Paterson pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Arrests made in Paterson deaths of two men found in burning car belonging to Kim DePaola from

Arrests made in Paterson deaths of two men found in burning car belonging to Kim DePaola from "Real Housewives of New Jersey" (5:59 PM)

Updated

Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas appeared in Passaic County Court through a video conference. Both men asked for their faces to not be shown, but that request was denied.

Williams and Thomas are accused of killing Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega last week. Their bodies were found in a burning car on East 28th Street in Paterson. The Audi that Anderson was driving belonged to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Kim DePaola. Her son and Anderson were good friends.

The men tried to hide their faces from the cameras, but were reprimanded. The victims’ families shouted “You have no rights” at the men in court.

Both victims were fathers to young children. Debora Hernandez has a 5-year-old daughter Tianna with Vega.

"She walks around telling everyone ‘This is my dad and he's my guardian angel now and he's in heaven.’"

Both suspects lived at the same address and have been in trouble before, mostly on drug-related crimes.  For this alleged crime, the judge recommended that they are not released before the next hearing.

"I'm trying to hold my family down. I'm trying to be there for his two little girls. I'm trying to be there for the mothers of his girls. My mother. Everyone is hurting,” says Vega’s sister Esmeralda Vega.

Both suspects are expected back in court Friday for a detention hearing.

