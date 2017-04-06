Christie threatens to block Amtrak funding until independent inspection occurs

Gov. Chris Christie has directed New Jersey Transit to withhold funds given to Amtrak until an independent inspection verifies that Amtrak's Northeast Corridor is in

Weeklong transit issues led to large crowds at trains stations in New York and New Jersey. Gov. Christie is demanding Amtrak fix the problems.

Weeklong transit issues led to large crowds at trains stations in New York and New Jersey. Gov. Christie is demanding Amtrak fix the problems. (6:04 PM)

Updated

TRENTON - Gov. Chris Christie has directed New Jersey Transit to withhold funds given to Amtrak until an independent inspection verifies that Amtrak's Northeast Corridor is in a state of good repair following recent derailments involving New Jersey commuter trains.

"Amtrak’s apparent disregard for NJ Transit's customers is entirely unacceptable to me,” Christie said in a letter sent to NJ Transit.

Christie also wrote a letter to Attorney General Christopher Porrino, asking him to investigate what legal action could be taken to get NJ Transit's payments back from Amtrak. The agency pays $2.5 million each month and made a $62 million-dollar payment last week. 

Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman says he understands Christie is frustrated but added that withholding money "is not going to solve any of the problems."

Amtrak says one derailment was caused by a misaligned rail, the second by weak timbers underneath the track.

The governor also sent letters Thursday to Democratic senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, Republican representatives Rodney Frelinghuysen and Frank LoBiondo and Democratic Rep. Albio Sires. He says they should call for congressional hearings to "hold Amtrak accountable.

Moorman says Amtrak is reviewing its maintenance practices and is also launching an investigation with the Federal Railroad Administration.

“One of the things, quite frankly that slows us down, is we get a very very limited amount of time for maintenance down there because our goal is not to impact service at all,” Moorman says.

Full rail service at Penn Station is expected to be restored Friday morning, four days after Monday's derailment.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

