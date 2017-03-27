You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

TRENTON - Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill Monday to allocate $2 billion for projects to improve New Jersey’s roads and rail system, a record amount of money.

The bill adds $400 million to the transportation funds that are already allocated for projects. Those funds from the transportation trust fund, newly replenished by the 23-cent gas tax that went into effect last year. The legislation allocates $260 million for roads and bridges and $140 million for New Jersey Transit.

Some members of New Jersey’s labor unions cheered when the governor signed the legislation. Christie had stopped transportation projects last year when funds were low. Many say that they are read to get back to work.

“There’s no way to pay your mortgage. You had to get what you could get from unemployment…we knew at some point they had to do something,” says concrete finisher Lawrence Paynter.

Lawmakers said that the Department of Transportation will specify which projects are paid for and that the money would be spent within 100 days.

Lawmakers say the NJ Transit money is aimed specifically at technology improvements and safety on the system.

