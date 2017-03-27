Christie signs bill to allocate $2B for road, bridge and rail projects in New Jersey

Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill Monday to allocate $2 billion for projects to improve New Jersey’s roads and rail system, a record amount of

Gov. Chris Christie signs legislation to allocate funds for transportation projects in the state.

Gov. Chris Christie signs legislation to allocate funds for transportation projects in the state. (8:05 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

TRENTON - Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill Monday to allocate $2 billion for projects to improve New Jersey’s roads and rail system, a record amount of money.

The bill adds $400 million to the transportation funds that are already allocated for projects. Those funds from the transportation trust fund, newly replenished by the 23-cent gas tax that went into effect last year. The legislation allocates $260 million for roads and bridges and $140 million for New Jersey Transit.

Some members of New Jersey’s labor unions cheered when the governor signed the legislation. Christie had stopped transportation projects last year when funds were low. Many say that they are read to get back to work.

“There’s no way to pay your mortgage. You had to get what you could get from unemployment…we knew at some point they had to do something,” says concrete finisher Lawrence Paynter.

Lawmakers said that the Department of Transportation will specify which projects are paid for and that the money would be spent within 100 days.

Lawmakers say the NJ Transit money is aimed specifically at technology improvements and safety on the system.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

NJ transportation projects

List of projects

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Arrest made in Paterson shooting involving rapper, city 1 Police investigate if rapper Fetty Wap involved in Paterson shooting
A person has barricaded his or herself inside 2 Suspect in custody after Elizabeth standoff; child unharmed
Red Cross assists two families displaced after fire 3 Two families displaced after fire in Neptune
Caleb 'Kai the hitchhiker' McGillvary tells News 12 4 Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video star
Central Regional's Polina Dineva, holds six school records 5 Scholar Athlete: Polina Dineva

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE