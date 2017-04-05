You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Gov. Chris Christie has ordered New Jersey Transit executives to personally appear at train stations across New Jersey to help commuters navigate the rails several days after a derailment led to service problems.

Monday’s NJ Transit derailment, coupled with an Amtrak derailment late last month have put eight of Amtrak’s 21 tracks out of service. The issues caused service cancellations, delays and overcrowding.

Christie also told NJ Transit officials to speak to commuters about their ongoing efforts to remedy the situation.

NJ Transit’s executive director stopped short of blaming Amtrak, the agency that owns the tracks, for the derailment, but says that Amtrak needs to do more.

Executive Director Steve Santoro says that NJ Transit just paid Amtrak $62 million for repair work, and the agency plans to pay even more. He says that rail experts need to walk every inch of the tracks at New York's Penn Station to figure out what went wrong and make sure it doesn't happen again.

“They need to take the conditions and the state of the repair of the Amtrak Northeast Corridor seriously. We are tenants of the Northeast Corridor,” Santoro says.

Santoro says that he's heading to Washington Thursday to speak with the Federal Railroad Administration about the issues.

New Jersey Transit is expected to operate on a modified schedule until at least Friday. Cross-honoring is in effect.