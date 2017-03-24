You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ELIZABETH - An argument over a blocked driveway in Elizabeth got physical, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The victim was trying to leave his driveway while another man was parked in front, blocking him in. When the victim asked the man to move, the suspect is seen charging at him with a closed fist, knocking the phone out of his hand.

The victim goes into his house before the man throws his phone at the house, and then takes off.

The victim says he's had numerous run-ins due to his driveway, even having a street sign installed.

But the confrontations never turned physical.