PATERSON - The car involved in a double murder in Paterson on Friday is connected to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola, News 12 New Jersey has confirmed.

The Audi S Line was found burning early Friday morning with two bodies inside on East 28th Street in Paterson.  Officials say the bodies were found shot execution-style inside the burned-out car.

The mother of 27-year-old Aaron Anderson says the vehicle was loaned to her son by DePaola’s son, Chris, after driving him to the airport. 

Anderson's mother told News 12 New Jersey she has not heard from her son and fears he could be deceased. Relatives of a young man named Tony believe that he is the second victim in the car.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating and is using DNA to identify the two victims.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who ran from 28th Street, up a driveway and through a fence onto 27th Street after the incident. They believe it is possible that the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras posted on neighboring houses and intersections. 

 

 

