Car crashes into Fort Lee liquor store

FORT LEE - A car knocked down part of a wall at a Liquor World in Fort Lee on Sunday.

Witnesses say the driver backed up too fast and jumped the curb on Bergen Boulevard around 12 p.m.

No one was injured, and so far, no charges have been filed.

The damaged section was boarded up and the store was closed until engineers ensure that it is structurally sound and safe.