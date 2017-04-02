News Car crashes into Fort Lee liquor store A car knocked down part of a wall at a Liquor World in Fort Lee on Sunday. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A car knocked down part of a wall at a Liquor World in Fort Lee on Sunday. (3:13 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 2, 2017 3:18 PM FORT LEE - A car knocked down part of a wall at a Liquor World in Fort Lee on Sunday. Witnesses say the driver backed up too fast and jumped the curb on Bergen Boulevard around 12 p.m. No one was injured, and so far, no charges have been filed. The damaged section was boarded up and the store was closed until engineers ensure that it is structurally sound and safe. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:18 1 Police probe shooting at LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus 0:26 2 Authorities ID teen killed in Newark double shooting 1:50 3 Puppies get guide-dog training at Newark Airport 0:23 4 Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid 1:46 5 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school advertisement | advertise on News 12