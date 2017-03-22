Camden County prosecutors probe deaths of infant twin girls found in Lindenwold apartment

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the deaths of infant twin girls who died Wednesday morning.

Two infant twin girls were pronounced dead after being found unresponsive inside their apartment in Lindenwold.

Two infant twin girls were pronounced dead after being found unresponsive inside their apartment in Lindenwold. (3/22/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

LINDENWOLD - The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the deaths of infant twin girls who died Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that Lindenwold police were called to the Pines apartment complex after the 7-month-old twins were found unresponsive inside the apartment. They were pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m.

A neighbor, Ebony Bell, told the Courier-Post that the children's mother exited the home appearing distraught and their grandmother was kept from entering. She says officials then carried out two black bags.

Investigators later carried large paper bags out of the apartment.

No further details surrounding the deaths have been released.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
Arthur Morgan III, of Eatontown, is accused of 2 Lawyer: Dad doesn't deny tossing toddler in creek
Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to 3 Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to help decompress muscles
4 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial
Nassau Police say a Hempstead man has been 5 Police: Man arrested for sex assault of child, stabbing 2 women

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE