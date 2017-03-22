You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LINDENWOLD - The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the deaths of infant twin girls who died Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that Lindenwold police were called to the Pines apartment complex after the 7-month-old twins were found unresponsive inside the apartment. They were pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m.

A neighbor, Ebony Bell, told the Courier-Post that the children's mother exited the home appearing distraught and their grandmother was kept from entering. She says officials then carried out two black bags.

Investigators later carried large paper bags out of the apartment.

No further details surrounding the deaths have been released.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.