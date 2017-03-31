Bridgegate juror: Justice was served

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - One of the jurors in the Bridgegate trial says she feels the jury’s decision to convict two people of conspiring to cause massive traffic jams was the right decision.

Christine Vacari, juror No. 11, says she feels justice has been served following prison sentences for the defendants.

But reaching a decision on the guilty verdict wasn't easy, she says. Jurors went home early on more than one occasion after what she called a "brain overload" during five days of deliberations.

"They seemed like decent human beings, decent people," she says.

Vacari had never served on a jury before the trial, and says she hadn't paid attention to news of the conspiracy plot that left Fort Lee traffic gridlocked.

So for her, the seven-week trial was an eye-opener into government corruption.

Former Port Authority officials Bill Baroni received 24 months in prison, and Bridget Kelly, a former aide to Gov. Chris Christie, got 18 months.

A sticky point for jurors was the volume of email and text messages Kelly sent, saying things like, "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."

"That for me was one of the questions that I had brought up for my fellow jurors, 'Well, what if she meant it this way in a quick email?' I've said some things that I didn't mean them to sound the way they sounded," Vacari says.

And that was what Kelly's defense argued. The former Christie staffer testified that she sent the messages without thinking, repeating words that had been said to her.

But at sentencing, the judge acknowledged that a "with us or against us" culture in the governor's office encouraged the convicted conspirators to target the mayor of Fort Lee for political revenge.

"At the end of the day I think you're making your own decisions," Vacari says. "What you choose to do is what you choose to do, whether you're in a hostile work environment or not."