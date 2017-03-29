NEWARK - Bridget Kelly, a former aide to Gov. Chris Christie, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in the Bridgegate lane-closing scandal.

Kelly’s co-defendant former Port Authority official Bill Baroni was sentenced to two years in the case earlier today.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of a conspiracy to cause traffic problems in Fort Lee by closing access lanes to the George Washington Bridge in September 2013. This was reportedly done to punish Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokilich because he did not endorse the governor’s re-election campaign.

About 130 letters were sent to the court prior to the sentencing asking for lenience for the defendants.

Baroni's father sent a letter saying, "I have a caring and loving relationship with my son Bill Jr. He calls me every day via the telephone, no matter where he is in the world to inquire how I am."

Baroni also received support from the former lieutenant governor of Nevada, a former teacher, and a Pakistani-American from Mercer County.

Kelly received support from her family members and people who knew her through her work in Christie's office, as well as members of the African-American clergy.