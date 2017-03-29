Bridge-Gate defendant Bill Baroni sentenced to two years in prison

Bill Baroni, a former ally of Gov. Chris Christie who was convicted in the Bridge-Gate lane-closing scandal, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Bridge-Gate defendant Bill Baroni sentenced to two years

Bridge-Gate defendant Bill Baroni sentenced to two years in prison

Updated

NEWARK - A former ally of Gov. Chris Christie who was convicted in the Bridge-Gate lane-closing scandal has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Former Port Authority official Bill Baroni has been sentenced for his role in a plot to close access lanes to the George Washington Bridge, reportedly in an effort to cause traffic delays in Fort Lee. Prosecutors said that this was an attempt to punish Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich because he did not endorse Gov. Christie's re-election campaign.

Bridget Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced later this afternoon.

About 130 letters were originally sent to the court asking for lenience for the defendants.

Baroni's father sent a letter saying, "I have a caring and loving relationship with my son Bill Jr. He calls me every day via the telephone, no matter where he is in the world to inquire how I am."

Baroni also received support from the former lieutenant governor of Nevada, a former teacher, and a Pakistani-American from Mercer County.

Kelly received support from her family members and people who knew her through her work in Christie's office, as well as members of the African-American clergy.

The mayor of Fort Lee declined to comment on the case.

