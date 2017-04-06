You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRICK TOWNSHIP - A Brick Township pet shop accused of selling sick and dying animals has been barred by the Ocean County Board of Health from selling puppies for 28 days.

News 12 New Jersey reported earlier this week about Breeder’s Association of America and complaints by customers that their pets were sick with the parvovirus. The News 12 report prompted an investigation by county health officials.

“What we issued today is a quarantine order for any dogs on site at the facility,” says health inspector Daniel Regenye. “We are working with the establishment and monitoring the health of the animals that are here today. We've looked at a double quarantine, which takes us to April 28.”

Over 40 dogs remain under quarantine inside the shop. The owners can still sell pet supplies, but are barred from selling animals.