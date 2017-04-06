Brick pet shop accused of selling sick animals barred from selling puppies for 28 days

A Brick Township pet shop accused of selling sick and dying animals has been barred by the Ocean County Board of Health from selling puppies

Breeder's Association of America has been barred from selling puppies for the time being because they are accused of selling sick dogs.

Breeder's Association of America has been barred from selling puppies for the time being because they are accused of selling sick dogs. (9:15 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRICK TOWNSHIP - A Brick Township pet shop accused of selling sick and dying animals has been barred by the Ocean County Board of Health from selling puppies for 28 days.

News 12 New Jersey reported earlier this week about Breeder’s Association of America and complaints by customers that their pets were sick with the parvovirus. The News 12 report prompted an investigation by county health officials.

“What we issued today is a quarantine order for any dogs on site at the facility,” says health inspector Daniel Regenye. “We are working with the establishment and monitoring the health of the animals that are here today. We've looked at a double quarantine, which takes us to April 28.”

Over 40 dogs remain under quarantine inside the shop. The owners can still sell pet supplies, but are barred from selling animals.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

There is the potential for the Hackensack River 1 Heavy rain expected Thursday prompts flooding concerns
2 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
3 VIDEO: Missing cat returns to Wanaque home after 2 years
St. Anthony High School in Jersey City will 4 St. Anthony High School to close at end of school year
Gov. Christie halts payment to Amtrak following Monday's 5 Modified NJ Transit train schedules expected to last for one more day

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Health officials were back at Breeder's Association of Health officials return to pet shop accused of selling sick dogs

Ocean County health officials returned to a Brick Township pet shop Wednesday to continue an

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association Families accuse pet shop of selling diseased puppies

Two New Jersey families are accusing an Ocean County pet store of selling them sick

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association Original Version: Families accuse pet stop of selling diseased puppies

Two New Jersey families are accusing an Ocean County pet store of selling them sick

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE