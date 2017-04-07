Boil water advisory prompted by E.coli contamination lifted for several northern NJ towns

Boil water advisories were issued for Glen Rock, Ridgewood and Wyckoff.

Boil water advisories were issued for Glen Rock, Ridgewood and Wyckoff. (4/6/17)

Updated

RIDGEWOOD - A boil water advisory that was imposed Wednesday due to the detection of E. coli in a northern New Jersey groundwater source was lifted Friday morning.

Ridgewood Water said that samples collected throughout the affected area, which included Glen Rock, Ridgewood and Wyckoff, were tested and were free of any E.coli bacteria.

The company said a thorough investigation is underway to determine the source of the contamination along with a full review of Ridgewood Water customer notifications.  

Consumers can get the latest information about the utility and its operations from Ridgewood Water’s website.

