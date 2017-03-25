Bodies of man, woman found in river near Monmouth Beach marina

MONMOUTH BEACH - Two bodies have been found in a waterway near a Monmouth Beach marina.

But authorities say it's not clear how the victims ended up in the Shrewsbury River or how long they had been in the water.

According to reports, 59-year-old John J. LoBello, of Toms River, and 51-year-old Deborah Hollen-Lappin, of Eatontown, were found Friday afternoon in Monmouth Beach.

A spokesman for the county prosecutor's office says the deaths don't appear to be suspicious. A final determination is pending a toxicology study.

Police responded to the area around 12:35 p.m. Friday after someone reported a body in the water. LoBello was found near the end of a dock.

Hollen-Lappin's body was discovered a short time later.

