Bodies of 2 men pulled from Hudson River near the Hoboken-Weehawken border

The bodies of two men have been pulled from the Hudson River near the Hoboken-Weehawken border.

2 bodies pulled from Hudson River on Weehawken-Hoboken

2 bodies pulled from Hudson River on Weehawken-Hoboken border

Updated

WEEHAWKEN - The bodies of two men have been pulled from the Hudson River near the Hoboken-Weehawken border.

The bodies were found separately around 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has not released many details, but says that the deaths do not seem suspicious and that the public should not be alarmed.

Officials say the two men have been identified as 41-year-old Ali Harb, of West New York, and 35-year-old Juan Bustamonte, of Union City. It was not immediately known if the two men found were connected in any way.

A medical examiner will determine exactly how the two men died.

