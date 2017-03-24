Bloomfield Police Department debuts new environmentally friendly patrol vehicle

The Bloomfield Police Department has a new, environmentally friendly patrol vehicle.

The Bloomfield Police Department uses a electric

The Bloomfield Police Department uses a electric "police mobility vehicle" to patrol the streets. (3/24/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BLOOMFIELD - The Bloomfield Police Department has a new, environmentally friendly patrol vehicle.

The three-wheeled “Sentinel Police Mobility Vehicle” (PMV) is electric powered and is meant to supplement bicycle and foot patrols.

“It’s also equipped with lights and sirens for the safety of the officer when they’re on patrol,” says police director Samuel DeMaio.

The PMV also has an all-terrain wheel system to allow it to go up and down curbs.

“I actually love being out there, communication with the community, interacting with everybody,” says PMV driver Officer Bruce Calkin. “It’s a pretty positive thing.”

The PMV can travel up to 30 mph and can be used for eight hours at a time.

The department hopes to purchase a second PMV soon.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Families of victim, suspect argue in Paterson court
A bacterial infection known as leptospirosis is affecting 2 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey
3 New Jersey Sportscast, March 24
VIDEO: Interview with Newburgh fire chief 4 VIDEO: Interview with Newburgh fire chief
Weekend Travel Advisory, 3/24-3/26 5 Weekend Travel Advisory, 3/24-3/26

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE