You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BLOOMFIELD - The Bloomfield Police Department has a new, environmentally friendly patrol vehicle.

The three-wheeled “Sentinel Police Mobility Vehicle” (PMV) is electric powered and is meant to supplement bicycle and foot patrols.

“It’s also equipped with lights and sirens for the safety of the officer when they’re on patrol,” says police director Samuel DeMaio.

The PMV also has an all-terrain wheel system to allow it to go up and down curbs.

“I actually love being out there, communication with the community, interacting with everybody,” says PMV driver Officer Bruce Calkin. “It’s a pretty positive thing.”

The PMV can travel up to 30 mph and can be used for eight hours at a time.

The department hopes to purchase a second PMV soon.