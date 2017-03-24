Bill inspired by Snooki caps public university speaker fees in New Jersey

TRENTON - New Jersey lawmakers have approved legislation inspired by former "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to prevent the state's public universities from spending more than $10,000 on speakers.

The state Assembly passed the legislation Thursday. It now goes to Gov. Chris Christie’s desk for approval. Christie has previously disparaged the reality TV show as bad for the state's image.

Assemblyman John DiMaio says he was inspired to write the measure after Polizzi earned $32,000 to speak at Rutgers in 2011. That was $2,000 more than Nobel prize-winning author Toni Morrison was paid to speak at commencement.

But Rutgers said Friday that the university will still offer $35,000 to this year's commencement speaker even if Christie approves the bill. Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt is scheduled to be this year’s commencement speaker for the university.

Rutgers spokeswoman Karen Smith says the university uses money from its contract with Coca-Cola to pay for commencement speakers.

DiMaio says that while his bill won't affect the money offered to Van Zandt, it got the university's attention when it comes to spending in general.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

