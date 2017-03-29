Bergen County becomes first community in US to end chronic homelessness

Bergen County celebrated being the first community in the nation to end chronic homelessness.

Bergen County becomes first community in US to

Bergen County becomes first community in US to end chronic homelessness

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

HACKENSACK - Bergen County celebrated being the first community in the nation to end chronic homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made the announcement Tuesday in Hackensack.

Chronic homelessness involves people with disabilities and other complex needs.

In 2009, the county created the Housing, Health and Human Services Center.

The center is a one-stop location where homeless residents can spend the night, get help with health and behavioral issues and get permanent housing assistance.

“Not only is this an accomplishment for this community, but this is a proof point for us in the federal government and across the nation for our partner,” says Ann Oliva, HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary for Special Needs. “It's the proof point that we can end chronic homelessness across this country."

The county is still working on family and youth homelessness. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short 1 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial
Bridge-Gate defendants Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni are 2 Bridge-Gate defendants to be sentenced today
The municipal court judge out of Fort Lee 3 Judge files official misconduct complaint against Gov. Christie
Nassau Police say a Carle Place Subway restaurant 4 Police: Carle Place knifepoint robbery linked to Nassau pattern
VIDEO: Mount Vernon woman sentenced in daughter's killing 5 VIDEO: Mount Vernon woman sentenced in daughter's killing

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE