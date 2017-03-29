Bergen County becomes first community in US to end chronic homelessness

HACKENSACK - Bergen County celebrated being the first community in the nation to end chronic homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made the announcement Tuesday in Hackensack.

Chronic homelessness involves people with disabilities and other complex needs.

In 2009, the county created the Housing, Health and Human Services Center.

The center is a one-stop location where homeless residents can spend the night, get help with health and behavioral issues and get permanent housing assistance.

“Not only is this an accomplishment for this community, but this is a proof point for us in the federal government and across the nation for our partner,” says Ann Oliva, HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary for Special Needs. “It's the proof point that we can end chronic homelessness across this country."

The county is still working on family and youth homelessness.