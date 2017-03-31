NEWARK - The jury deciding the fate of a man accused in a fatal carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills has found him guilty of all charges against him.

The charges against Basim Henry include carjacking, unlawful possession of a weapon, and murder.

Henry and three other men are accused in the fatal shooting and carjacking of Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland in December 2013.

Authorities say the four men targeted Friedland and his wife because they were driving a Range Rover, a vehicle the men were allegedly looking to steal. Prosecutors allege that Henry drove the three men to the mall.

Another suspect is accused of actually pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Friedland.

Henry is the first suspect to be tried. The others will be tried separately at later dates.