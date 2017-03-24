You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LYNDHURST - A northern New Jersey veterinarian says he has seen a recent spike in cases of a bacterial infection that can be deadly to dogs.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that spreads in water and can affect both animals and humans.

“When [animals] urinate in a water area and a dog comes along and sort of has contact with that water, that’s how the dog gets infected,” says critical care specialist Benjamin Davison.

The bacteria can linger in the soil for weeks or even months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Davidson says that it can spread to a pet’s owner “if you accident touch an animal that had urine on it or if an animal urinated and it sprayed up in your face.”

Davidson admits it's rare, but it's also not common to see so many pets infected in so little time.

Symptoms for both animals and humans infected with leptospirosis include lethargy, diarrhea, high fever and muscle pains.

Some New Jersey pet owners say that they are taking extra precautions to protect their pets and themselves.

"I watch over [my dog],” says East Rutherford resident Patricia Botte. “I know what he eats. I know what he drinks."

"I bring water for [my dog]. I always bring two bottles of water in the car,” says Lyndhurst resident James Leach. “I have my own little cup of water for him."

Davidson says that it is possible to vaccinate dogs for some strains of leptospirosis.

The CDC says the infection is often mistaken for other diseases in humans. The agency says that without treatment, leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage or meningitis.