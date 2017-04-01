Authorities ID teen killed in Newark double shooting

NEWARK - The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has identified the 16-year-old killed in a shooting in Newark as Malik Bullock.

Bullock and 17-year-old boy were shot around 3 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Officials say Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Information on possible suspects or motives in the case has not been released at this time. 

