You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PATERSON - The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the names of two men found shot and killed inside a burning car belonging to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Kim DePaola.

Officials say Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega Jr., 25, were found Friday inside a 2015 Audi in front of 570 East 28th Street in Paterson. The car had been deliberately set on fire.

Anderson’s mother, Michele Ryerson, says that her son and DePaola’s son Chris Camisciolli were lifelong friends. Anderson was last seen Friday and had apparently taken Camisciolli to the airport last week.

Ryerson says that she has heard rumors that revenge or jealousy may have played a role in the killings.

“There was a kid locked up and they thought my son squealed on him, which he didn’t,” Ryerson says. “[My son] didn’t even like the kid.”

Anderson was a father to a 16-month-old son and has three brothers.

“It’s hitting me all at once. It’s like my world, you know? It’s my brother,” says AJ Anderson. “I grew up with him, my right-hand man doing everything.”

Ryerson says that she has heard that police are questioning a person of interest, but authorities have not confirmed if they have made any arrests.

Images of the suspects may have been captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone who may have any information about the crime is asked to contact Paterson police at 973-321-1120 or the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-7276.