Authorities confirm identifies of 2 men found dead in burning car belonging to Real Housewife Kim DePaola

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the names of two men found shot and killed inside a burning car belonging to “Real Housewives of

Aaron Anderson (left) and Antonio Vega Jr. (right) were found shot to death inside a burning car that belonged to

Aaron Anderson (left) and Antonio Vega Jr. (right) were found shot to death inside a burning car that belonged to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Kim DePaola. (3/20/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

PATERSON - The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the names of two men found shot and killed inside a burning car belonging to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Kim DePaola.

Officials say Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega Jr., 25, were found Friday inside a 2015 Audi in front of 570 East 28th Street in Paterson. The car had been deliberately set on fire.

Anderson’s mother, Michele Ryerson, says that her son and DePaola’s son Chris Camisciolli were lifelong friends. Anderson was last seen Friday and had apparently taken Camisciolli to the airport last week.

Ryerson says that she has heard rumors that revenge or jealousy may have played a role in the killings.

“There was a kid locked up and they thought my son squealed on him, which he didn’t,” Ryerson says. “[My son] didn’t even like the kid.”

Anderson was a father to a 16-month-old son and has three brothers.

“It’s hitting me all at once. It’s like my world, you know? It’s my brother,” says AJ Anderson. “I grew up with him, my right-hand man doing everything.”

Ryerson says that she has heard that police are questioning a person of interest, but authorities have not confirmed if they have made any arrests.

Images of the suspects may have been captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone who may have any information about the crime is asked to contact Paterson police at 973-321-1120 or the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-7276.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Interview with patient hospitalized from knee injections
Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and 2 Health Department: Over 30 patients sickened by Wall clinic
Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township shut down 3 Pain management center shut down after patients contract infections
Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in 4 Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark
A pit bull attacked several people in Neptune 5 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

The car involved in a double murder in Car in double murder linked to 'Real Housewives' star

The car involved in a double murder in Paterson on Friday is connected to "Real

Investigators are looking into the deaths of two 2 people found dead after car set on fire in Paterson

Two people were found dead inside a car early Friday morning in Paterson after the

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE