WESTFIELD - A Union County couple who claim they were scared away from their home after receiving creepy letters from someone named "The Watcher" says another letter has been received.

Lee Levitt, an attorney for Derek and Maria Broaddus, wrote in a legal brief that the letter arrived in late February, a few weeks after a tenant had rented and moved into the Westfield home. It's the fourth letter that the couple has received from a person who claims they rightfully own the home that the couple bought for nearly $1.4 million in 2014.

Levitt said the letter contained specific threats and was "more derogatory and sinister than any of the previous letters."

The family has said they can't live in the house due to eerie letters. They have sued the town and the home's previous owners.

The family attempted to have the home demolished so they could build two homes on the property, but that request was denied by the Westfield planning board.

