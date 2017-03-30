Someone was shot and killed at the entrance of the Molly Pitcher service area. (March 30, 2017 7:28 PM)
Updated
A New Jersey state trooper shot and killed a man at the entrance to the Molly Pitcher service area, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General says that state police were conducting an investigation at the rest stop when the man was shot around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The man was inside a pickup truck when he was killed.
The man’s identity and details of...
Content Preview This content is exclusive for Optimum, Time Warner® and Comcast® customers with access to News 12.
Already registered or an Optimum customer?
Log in