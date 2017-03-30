Attorney General: New Jersey state trooper shot and killed man at Molly Pitcher service area

A New Jersey state trooper shot and killed a man at the entrance to the Molly Pitcher service area, according to the New Jersey Attorney

Someone was shot and killed at the entrance

Someone was shot and killed at the entrance of the Molly Pitcher service area. (March 30, 2017 7:28 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

A New Jersey state trooper shot and killed a man at the entrance to the Molly Pitcher service area, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General says that state police were conducting an investigation at the rest stop when the man was shot around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The man was inside a pickup truck when he was killed.

The man’s identity and details of...

Content Preview This content is exclusive for Optimum, Time Warner® and Comcast® customers with access to News 12.

Already registered or an Optimum customer?
Log in
Time Warner®, Comcast® or Service ElectricSM customer?
Create an account
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school 1 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school
A bobcat that was struck by car was 2 Bobcat struck by car released back into wild
Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to 3 Dover launches new campaign to lessen number of pedestrian fatalities
Ella Glenn is today's Scholar Athlete. 4 Scholar Athlete - Ella Glenn
Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap now 5 Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap facing robbery charges

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!