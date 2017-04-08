Asbury Park officials discuss major changes to shore rentals

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ASBURY PARK - Members of the Asbury Park city council discussed possible drastic changes to the rental market.

Asbury Park officials say they want people living in the area year-round instead of on a short-term basis.

City officials say only 20 percent of Asbury Park is owner operated, while 80 percent is rented out by homeowners for the summer. They say they are concerned that the disparity won’t sustain the city and its businesses.

The possible revision would mandate owner to live in a home for six months before being able to rent it out on a short-term basis.

Homeowners, however, say they have invested a lot of money in the community and deserve the right to rent without living in the city full-time.

No decisions have been finalized and another meeting on the issue will be held.