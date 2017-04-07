You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ASBURY PARK - Asbury Park officials will hold a meeting this weekend to discuss possible changes to the ways home owners can rent out their homes.

The City Council has proposed an ordinance that would require an owner to live in the home for six months in order to be allowed to rent it out for short-term periods. Officials define “short-term” as less than 30 days. If the house is a multifamily home, the owner must live in one unit in order to rent out the other.

The council says it is looking to change the rules because of Asbury Park’s increased popularity with vacationers.

“This is a new day, but we also want to be able to preserve the rental market for residents who have been here,” says Asbury Park Councilwoman Yvonne Clayton.

But some homeowners say that they bought homes in Asbury Park specifically to rent them out.

“The reason for all that beach badge revenue is the many people who come here,” says John Biondo, who owns a two-story home in town that he hoped to rent. “[Vacationers] need short-term accommodations. There’s not enough hotels, there are only four. They’re expensive, so this gives the families the chance to have $100 a night rooms instead of $300 a night rooms.”

Biondo says that if the restrictions are put in place, he and property owners like him may be forced to sell.

The council meeting will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers.