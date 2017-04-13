Asbury Park extends metered parking until 2 a.m.

ASBURY PARK - Asbury Park officials have decided to extend metered parking until 2 a.m., a rule which will go into effect by Memorial Day.

City leaders say that the move will help put a stop to people leaving their cars parked overnight in busy and congested areas of Asbury Park. The city says that it plans to lower weekday parking rates during the colder months as well.

Some Asbury Park residents and business owners tell News 12 New Jersey that they are not happy with the decision.

“It’s just a way for the town to make more money. I understand that, but definitely not a way to go to attract people to come in,” says restaurant manager Marco Carrasco.

Some residents who live in the nearby Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township say that the meter changes will lead to more people parking in their town, where there are no meters.

“More people will park over here. I see it already on the weekends,” says Ocean Grove resident Helen Henry. “They’re all over on the weekends. I don’t even like to leave my apartment because of parking.”

Asbury Park officials say they will add extra parking enforcement officers next month. Hourly rates will remain the same.

The city’s transportation manager says that he plans on meeting with Neptune Township officials later this month to address any concerns they may have regarding the parking issue.

