PATERSON - An arrest has been made in the Paterson shooting involving rapper and city native Fetty Wap.

Raheem Thomas has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

According to police, a Woodland Park man was shot in the leg at the Montclair Deli just after 5 a.m. A man was then found three blocks away with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both were taken to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

A short time after that, another man showed up at Hackensack Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the incident reportedly started inside the deli when a group, including Fetty Wap, became involved in a heated altercation with another group that entered the deli a short time after the rapper’s arrival.

During an altercation, a man was physically assaulted with a firearm. Shots were then fired out on the streets, and three people were struck.

The rapper was reportedly not hurt.