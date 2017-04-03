Arrest made in connection with hit-and-run in North Bergen that left two people dead

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident in North Bergen that left two people dead, according to the Hudson County Sheriff.

NORTH BERGEN - An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident in North Bergen that left two people dead, according to the Hudson County Sheriff.

It happened on Paterson Plank Road and Kennedy Boulevard around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

News 12 New Jersey has learned that the victims were crossing the road when an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed struck them.

The driver of the car has been identified as a corrections officer, and the two victims were members of New Jersey’s Republican Party.

Republican State Committeeman Russell Maffei, who was also the chairman of the Jersey City Republican Party, as well as Marie Tauro, who News 12 understands may have been coming to the Coach House Diner to talk about running for State Assembly in the 31st District, were both killed in the accident.

The victims have not been officially identified, but high-ranking Republican Party members have offered their condolences on their social networking pages for Maffei and Tauro.

The vehicle involved in the accident has also been recovered.

