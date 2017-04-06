Amtrak: Full rail service returns to Penn Station Friday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOBOKEN - Amtrak’s CEO says that full rail service should return to New York’s Penn Station for the Friday morning commute.

Speaking Thursday, Wick Moorman that a train derailment in New York that has caused major delays for commuters at the nation's busiest rail hub was caused when a track split after the train went over a weakened wooden railroad tie. He said workers are finishing repairs that followed two derailments within two weeks.

Moorman said that the condition of the ties was noted during a previous inspection, but it was determined that it wasn't in danger of imminent failure.

Moorman said an Amtrak train derailed at Penn Station in March because the track was misaligned.

Gov. Chris Christie responded to the ongoing travel issues on Thursday, saying that he’s halting payments to Amtrak.

Christie stated in a letter that NJ Transit will stop making payments to Amtrak under its lease agreement. A $62 million payment was just made last week to Amtrak for improvement, and the governor wants to know where the money is going.

Christie also wants the attorney general to take legal action to get the money back, saying Amtrak has no regard for its New Jersey riders.

“I understand the governor is upset, and he has a right to be upset. I will say withdrawing funding is not going to solve any of the problems, and I will also point out that NJ Transit’s decision to commit capital funding to Penn Station is fairly recent because of congressional legislation that was passed some years ago,” Moorman said.

Amtrak's CEO stated that a joint inspection with Amtrak and its community rail partners has been launched to ensure the rails are in good working order. He added that it's complicated to make improvements to the system with minimal impact on ridership.

Rail service has been cut back since Monday morning's derailment took out eight of 21 tracks maintained by Amtrak.

NJ Transit continues to operate the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line on a holiday schedule.

Commuters said part of the problem is many are taking trains and train lines that they aren't used to using.

Officials with NJ Transit said its trains were inspected properly, and are pointing the fingers at Amtrak. NJ Transit is a tenant of Amtrak.

"Amtrak needs to step up to the plate,” said NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro. “We're funding them, we have an agreement to fund them. They need to take the conditions and the state of the repair of the Amtrak Northeast Corridor seriously."

Santoro said he would head to Washington, D.C. Thursday to speak with the Federal Railroad Administration.

NJ Transit officials are expected to be on site at stations across New Jersey Thursday to help commuters navigate these service disruptions and answer questions as ordered by the governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.