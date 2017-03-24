Amtrak derailment in NYC causes major headache for commuters in New Jersey

A minor Amtrak train derailment in Manhattan had a major impact on commuters in New Jersey Friday

All NJ Transit trains in, out of NY Penn Station indefinitely suspended due to minor train derailment

All NJ Transit trains in, out of NY Penn Station indefinitely suspended due to minor train derailment (3/24/17)

NEW YORK - A minor Amtrak train derailment in Manhattan had a major impact on commuters in New Jersey Friday.

The incident had resulted in delays and cancellations for dozens of New Jersey Transit trains during the busy evening commute and beyond.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit says that the agency expects to operate on a regular weekend schedule Saturday. But Northeast Corridor trains that operate between Rahway and New York Penn Station (trains in the 7600-series) may see some cancellations.

Travelers are urged to check NJ Transit’s website for updates.

An Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington partially derailed Friday morning as it pulled out of New York Penn Station. It scraped the side of an NJ Transit train that was coming into the station.

Several people suffered minor injuries.

The incident prevented NJ Transit from using 11 of its regular tracks and forced the agency to share tracks with Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road.

