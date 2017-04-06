TRENTON - Advocates are concerned New Jersey's bullying law could "out" gay, lesbian or transgender students to their parents.

Education Department officials suggested Wednesday that school officials should no longer automatically tell parents the full details of a bullying case. They propose changing the rules so schools "take into account the circumstances of the incident" when deciding what information to share instead.

Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network of Central New Jersey co-chair Carol Watchler tells NJ.com that it is not clear whether the law has led to any students being outed to their parents.

However, Watchler says it has prevented students from reporting bullying because of fear over how their parents will react.

The state would provide school officials guidance and training if the rule is changed.

