Advocates push for new Joan's Law bill

Joan's Law was signed into law 20 years ago, and now advocates are pushing for a new bill.

Joan's Law was signed into law 20 years ago, and now advocates are pushing for a new bill.

Joan's Law was signed into law 20 years ago, and now advocates are pushing for a new bill. (9:46 PM)

EDISON - Advocates of Joan's Law are pushing for a new bill.

Joan's Law was signed into law 20 years ago. The law was created after Joan D'Alessandro was raped and murdered in 1973 at age 7.

The law requires life imprisonment for those convicted of killing a minor under the age of 14. However, advocates are pushing to have the law changed to cover anyone under the age of 18.

The expansion of the bill has two steps left before it can be sent to the governor.

