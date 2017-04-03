News Advocates push for new Joan's Law bill Joan's Law was signed into law 20 years ago, and now advocates are pushing for a new bill. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Joan's Law was signed into law 20 years ago, and now advocates are pushing for a new bill. (9:46 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 3, 2017 9:40 PM EDISON - Advocates of Joan's Law are pushing for a new bill. Joan's Law was signed into law 20 years ago. The law was created after Joan D'Alessandro was raped and murdered in 1973 at age 7. The law requires life imprisonment for those convicted of killing a minor under the age of 14. However, advocates are pushing to have the law changed to cover anyone under the age of 18. The expansion of the bill has two steps left before it can be sent to the governor. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:18 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen 2:16 2 NJ woman dies after choking during pancake-eating contest 2:08 3 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 0:27 4 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township 1:07 5 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence advertisement | advertise on News 12