News Accident involving state trooper closes lanes on I-78 An accident involving a New Jersey state trooper has closed down lanes on I-78 in Warren Township, according to officials. April 3, 2017 4:44 PM WARREN TOWNSHIP - An accident involving a New Jersey state trooper has closed down lanes on I-78 in Warren Township, according to officials. First responders are on the scene. They say the roof of the vehicle had to be cut off to get the trooper out. News 12 New Jersey has learned that the trooper was airlifted from the scene. The trooper has not been identified. Stay with News 12 New Jersey for more as this story develops.