AAA study finds 64 million Americans can’t afford emergency car repairs

EDISON - A new AAA study released Tuesday morning revealed that 64 million Americans cannot pay for emergency car repairs. That’s one-in-three drivers who cannot afford to fix their vehicles without going into debt.

AAA found that the average repair bill is between $500 and $600.

Last year, AAA provided roadside assistance to more than half a million drivers in New Jersey. Most calls were for battery failure, flat tires and towing.

