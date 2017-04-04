News AAA study finds 64 million Americans can’t afford emergency car repairs A new AAA study released Tuesday morning revealed that 64 million Americans cannot pay for emergency car repairs. That’s one-in-three drivers who cannot afford to AAA study finds 64 million Americans can't afford emergency car repairs Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 4, 2017 6:42 AM EDISON - A new AAA study released Tuesday morning revealed that 64 million Americans cannot pay for emergency car repairs. That’s one-in-three drivers who cannot afford to fix their vehicles without going into debt. AAA found that the average repair bill is between $500 and $600. Last year, AAA provided roadside assistance to more than half a million drivers in New Jersey. Most calls were for battery failure, flat tires and towing. For tips on how to save before a breakdown happens, visit their website. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:27 1 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township 2:08 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 0:27 3 Tech Check - April 3, 2017 2:29 4 Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark 1:47 5 New Jersey air travelers face new safety concerns advertisement | advertise on News 12