AAA study finds 64 million Americans can’t afford emergency car repairs

A new AAA study released Tuesday morning revealed that 64 million Americans cannot pay for emergency car repairs. That’s one-in-three drivers who cannot afford to

AAA study finds 64 million Americans can't afford

AAA study finds 64 million Americans can't afford emergency car repairs

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

EDISON - A new AAA study released Tuesday morning revealed that 64 million Americans cannot pay for emergency car repairs. That’s one-in-three drivers who cannot afford to fix their vehicles without going into debt.

AAA found that the average repair bill is between $500 and $600.

Last year, AAA provided roadside assistance to more than half a million drivers in New Jersey. Most calls were for battery failure, flat tires and towing.

For tips on how to save before a breakdown happens, visit their website.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A New Jersey state trooper was injured Monday 1 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township
A run-down section of Long Branch is finally 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch
Chevy is working on a vehicle for the 3 Tech Check - April 3, 2017
Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark 4 Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark
U.S. intelligence shows Islamic State militants and al-Qaida 5 New Jersey air travelers face new safety concerns

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE