EDISON - Monday marked the first day of spring.

Rita’s Italian Ice locations opened at noon in New Jersey and were giving out free Italian ices to celebrate the beginning of the season.

The winter in New Jersey saw a wide variety of weather conditions, beginning in January with the first significant snow early in the month.

High temperatures went from 23 degrees on Jan. 9 to 67 just three days later. January 2017 was the 11th warmest January on record.

February 2017 has the distinction of being the warmest February on record, even with morning temperatures averaging out in the teens. The average temperature was seven degrees above normal. Feb. 24’s 74 degree high was just two degrees shy of an all-time record high.

Temperatures in March plummeted from 73 degrees on March 1 to just above freezing March 4.