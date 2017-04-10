8-year-old wounded in San Bernardino school shooting dies

An 8-year-old student has died after being shot in a San Bernardino classroom during what police describe as a murder-suicide.

In this frame from video provided by KABC-TV,

In this frame from video provided by KABC-TV, faculty and students evacuate North Park School Elementary School as emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (KABC-TV via AP) (Credit: AP)

Updated

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An 8-year-old student has died after being shot in a San Bernardino classroom during what police describe as a murder-suicide.

The suspected gunman, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, shot his wife, 53-year-old Elaine Smith. She was a teacher in the special-needs classroom for students in first through fourth grades where the shooting took place.

Police say he said nothing and opened fire on his wife with a large-caliber revolver. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire.

Police identified the boy who died as Jonathan Martinez. Authorities didn't name the other boy who was wounded and is now in stable condition.

