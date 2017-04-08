7-Eleven in Lodi robbed at knifepoint

Officials say a 7-Eleven convenience store in Lodi was robbed by a suspect armed with a large knife.
The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the store off of Route 46.
The store manager told News 12 that a masked man entered the store with a large knife, grabbed two cash registers and then took off.
Authorities say no one was injured and the search continues for the suspect.