7-Eleven in Lodi robbed at knifepoint

LODI - Officials say a 7-Eleven convenience store in Lodi was robbed by a suspect armed with a large knife.

The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the store off of Route 46.

The store manager told News 12 that a masked man entered the store with a large knife, grabbed two cash registers and then took off.

Authorities say no one was injured and the search continues for the suspect.

