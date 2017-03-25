5 accused of stealing Superstorm Sandy relief funds

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - Five men were charged with stealing $280,000 in relief funding designated for victims of Superstorm Sandy.

All the men are accused of filing for relief money on properties that were not their primary homes.

One of those accused is Eric Seaberg, who was given $165,000 to repair a property on Randall Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach.

Under FEMA guidelines, in order to qualify for funding, a homeowner has to prove that he or she has lived in a home for more than six months.

The Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the Point Pleasant Beach property wasn't Seaberg’s primary address and his home was a unit at Continental Gardens in Ocean Township.

The other four men accused claimed primary homes in Little Egg Harbor, Ventnor City and Seaside Heights.

“We'll continue to charge every cheat we identify who diverted funds from these recovery programs from victims in need,” Porrino said.

He says that since 2014 his office has charged 86 people with this type of alleged fraud.

An attorney for Seaberg has not yet returned News 12’s call for a comment.