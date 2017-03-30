3rd day of deliberations in Mall at Short Hills fatal carjacking trial yields no verdict

The jury deciding the fate of a man allegedly involved in a fatal carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills deliberated for a third day

Jurors asked to see Basim Henry's interrogation video one more time during their deliberations.

Jurors asked to see Basim Henry's interrogation video one more time during their deliberations. (7:23 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - The jury deciding the fate of a man allegedly involved in a fatal carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills deliberated for a third day without coming to a verdict.

Jurors asked to see Basim Henry’s videotaped interrogation immediately after his arrest for a second time.

This is the second question the jury has asked during deliberations. Jurors wanted a clarification Wednesday as to what extent Henry could be held responsible for the actions of his co-conspirators.

Henry and three other men are accused in the fatal shooting and carjacking of Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland in December 2013.

Authorities say the four men targeted Friedland and his wife because they were driving a Range Rover, a vehicle the men were allegedly looking to steal. Prosecutors allege that Henry drove the three men to the mall.

Another suspect is accused of actually pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Friedland.

Henry is the first suspect to be tried. The others will be tried separately at later dates.

The jury is expected to resume deliberations Friday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school 1 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school
A bobcat that was struck by car was 2 Bobcat struck by car released back into wild
Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to 3 Dover launches new campaign to lessen number of pedestrian fatalities
Ella Glenn is today's Scholar Athlete. 4 Scholar Athlete - Ella Glenn
Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap now 5 Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap facing robbery charges

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed during an The murder at Short HIlls

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed in the parking lot of The Mall at Short

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed during an Timeline: The Murder at Short Hills

On Dec. 15, 2013 Dustin and Jamie Friedland were carjacked while in the parking structure

Basim Henry is one of four men accused 2nd day of deliberations for mall murder trial ends without verdict

The second day of jury deliberations in the trial of a man accused in a

Assistant Essex County prosecutor Ralph Amirata delivers closing Jury deliberations start in deadly mall carjacking case

A jury will now decide the fate of one of the men accused in a

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE