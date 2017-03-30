You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - The jury deciding the fate of a man allegedly involved in a fatal carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills deliberated for a third day without coming to a verdict.

Jurors asked to see Basim Henry’s videotaped interrogation immediately after his arrest for a second time.

This is the second question the jury has asked during deliberations. Jurors wanted a clarification Wednesday as to what extent Henry could be held responsible for the actions of his co-conspirators.

Henry and three other men are accused in the fatal shooting and carjacking of Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland in December 2013.

Authorities say the four men targeted Friedland and his wife because they were driving a Range Rover, a vehicle the men were allegedly looking to steal. Prosecutors allege that Henry drove the three men to the mall.

Another suspect is accused of actually pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Friedland.

Henry is the first suspect to be tried. The others will be tried separately at later dates.

The jury is expected to resume deliberations Friday.