3 Republican NJ congressman join health overhaul opposition

EDISON - Three Republican New Jersey congressmen say they are opposing their party's signature health care legislation.

U.S. Reps. Leonard Lance, Frank LoBiondo and Chris Smith are among at least 25 Republicans opposing the measure.

Smith says that the measure isn't an improvement over the Affordable Care Act. He pointed to deep cuts to Medicaid and the effect that would have on disabled people, families and the working poor.

Lance says that he’s “a no” and LoBiondo says the plan is not "as good as or better than" the current law.

A crucial vote is expected Thursday in the House, where conservatives and moderates question the legislation.

The bill would end the Affordable Care Act's requirement to buy coverage and cut Medicaid, which the law expanded.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.