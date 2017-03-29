2nd day of jury deliberations for Mall at Short Hills murder trial ends without verdict

The second day of jury deliberations in the trial of a man accused in a fatal carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills ended without

Basim Henry is one of four men accused in the fatal carjacking of a Hoboken lawyer inside the parking structure at the Mall at Short Hills.

Basim Henry is one of four men accused in the fatal carjacking of a Hoboken lawyer inside the parking structure at the Mall at Short Hills. (5:51 PM)

NEWARK - The second day of jury deliberations in the trial of a man accused in a fatal carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills ended without a verdict.

Basim Henry is facing multiple charges, including murder, felony murder, carjacking and gun offenses in the December 2013 fatal shooting of Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland in the mall’s parking deck.

The jury sent a question for the judge Wednesday wanting clarification as to what extent Henry can be held responsible for the actions of his co-conspirators.

Henry is one of four men accused in the crime. Another suspect is accused of shooting Friedland. Under New Jersey law, they are all accused of the same crimes.

Prosecutors say Henry drove the three other suspects to the mall so that they could steal a Range Rover SUV. He then allegedly acted as a getaway driver after the shooting.

Two of the other suspects allegedly confronted Friedland and his wife, who were at the mall celebrating their wedding anniversary. They were driving a Range Rover, the type of vehicle the four men were allegedly looking to steal.

Jamie Friedland testified that her husband and two of the suspects scuffled before Friedland was fatally shot in the head.

The other three suspects will be tried separately at later dates.

Deliberations are expected to resume Thursday.

