You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PATERSON - Another man is facing charges stemming from a shooting at a Paterson deli involving rapper Fetty Wap.

Passaic County prosecutors say 34-year-old Sylvester Huffin has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and three weapons charges. The Paterson man faces several decades in prison if convicted on all counts.

The shooting happened early Sunday on the street outside a Paterson deli. Police say Fetty Wap and several friends had become involved in a heated altercation with another group inside the deli. Three people were wounded, but Fetty Wap was OK.

Meanwhile hip-hop promoter Raheem Thomas appeared in court Wednesday to face an armed robbery charge. Thomas was arrested after the shooting incident. He allegedly had a handgun and hollow point bullets on his person when he was arrested, so he is also facing weapons charges.

Thomas is also charged with aggravated assault and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.