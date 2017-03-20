2-year-old with Duchenne muscular dystrophy made honorary Spotswood police officer

SPOTSWOOD - A 2-year-old with Duchenne muscular dystrophy was made an honorary Spotswood police officer Monday night at a special ceremony.

Trent Powers was presented with badge number 50 in the department and will be the only officer to have that badge number.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a terminal illness, and most patients usually die in their 20s. The Powers family started “The Powers Promise Campaign” to help raise awareness and find a cure.

They say that they are overwhelmed by all of the support that they have been given.

“We knew that they were doing something for us, but this far exceeded any of our expectations, and we're extremely grateful,” says Kimberly Powers.

"Just their support of Trent, and their love for Trent today and the gift they gave him, it was just amazing.  This community's been amazing to us,” says Trevor Powers.

Trent was given his own special uniform as well as a miniature police car. The Spotswood and Helmetta police departments also presented the family with a check donation.

