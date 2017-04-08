2 NJ reservoirs remain below capacity despite recent rain

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP - Despite the recent rainfall, two reservoirs in Hunterdon County still remain well below capacity.

Authorities say Round Valley reservoir was below 70 percent capacity at the end of February.

Holly McDonald lives nearby and says it's been like this for some time, and recent rain only pushed it to 71.8 percent capacity.

Nearby Spruce Run reservoir has fared even worse.

Authorities say on Feb. 28 it was below 50 percent and now it's at 65.6 percent capacity.

However, the situation is much better than November 2016 when the drought was exposing large swaths of both reservoirs.

Other reservoirs in New Jersey have fared much better, both the Oradell and Wanaque reservoirs were near or above capacity this week.