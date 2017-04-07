2 new bills introduced to prevent large apartment fires like the one that destroyed Avalon Bay in Edgewater

State lawmakers are introducing two new bills to prevent large fires from breaking out inside apartment complexes.

EDGEWATER - State lawmakers are introducing two new bills to prevent large fires from breaking out inside apartment complexes.

The bills are a response to a large fire that broke out at the Avalon Bay apartment complex in Edgewater more than two years ago. That fire destroyed more than 200 units. Smoke from the fire could be seen all the way in Manhattan.

“We basically had an entire city block engulfed in flames in a very, very, very short period of time,” says Edgewater Mayor Michael McPartland.

A bill was introduced immediately after the fire to ban lightweight construction, which is what the apartments were built with. But some officials are saying it was not a reasonable option.

"I come from that industry and I can tell you that would be detrimental to projects in the state of New Jersey,” says New Jersey Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto. "Regarding cost and then somebody wanting to build."

The new bills that are being introduced would mandate that sprinklers be installed not just in residential spaces, but in combustible areas like attics and closets. The other bill would require someone present at construction sites at all times.

"These changes to the construction code will not only save lives of the residents in an event of the fire, but they'll also save the lives of our firefighters,” says Bergen County Executive James Tedesco.

Speaker Prieto says that he would like to see the new bills on Gov. Chris Christie’s desk within the next two months.

Avalon officials tell News 12 New Jersey that they are already following these new protocols on their own as they rebuild the complex.

