2 killed in Upper Freehold motorcycle crash

UPPER FREEHOLD - Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Monmouth County.

Police say it happened on Route 524 in Upper Freehold.

At least two motorcycles were involved, killing both riders. Their identities have not been released and further details weren't immediately available.

As the weather gets warmer, authorities are reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcyclists and bicyclists.