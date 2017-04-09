News 2 killed in Upper Freehold motorcycle crash Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Monmouth County. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Monmouth County. (5:19 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 9, 2017 5:19 PM UPPER FREEHOLD - Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Monmouth County. Police say it happened on Route 524 in Upper Freehold. At least two motorcycles were involved, killing both riders. Their identities have not been released and further details weren't immediately available. As the weather gets warmer, authorities are reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcyclists and bicyclists. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:06 1 Devils to honor Patrik Elias during season finale in Newark 2:19 2 Driver using phone hits NJ cop enforcing distracted-driving law 1:18 3 Man killed in Wayne house fire 2:12 4 2 NJ reservoirs remain below capacity despite recent rain 0:32 5 Church bombing north of Egypt's capital kills 21 advertisement | advertise on News 12