2-car crash topples fire hydrant, floods Clark shopping district

CLARK - A geyser of water erupted in Clark's busy shopping district after a two-car crash resulted in a toppled fire hydrant Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Raritan Road.

Witnesses say two cars were involved in an accident and one hit a fire hydrant. They say two people were taken away from the scene in ambulances.

The westbound side of Central Avenue was flooded and police closed several lanes. Exit 135 onto Central Avenue from the Garden State Parkway was temporarily closed to keep traffic off the roadway, which caused a major backup.

New Jersey American Water was on scene and said a 12-inch water main proved difficult to close off. The utility has since stemmed the flow of water into the street.